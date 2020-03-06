Revenue Estimates Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.(NYSE:HASI): Extended Stay America, Inc.(NASDAQ:STAY)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HASI to be 6.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.33%. For the next 5 years, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 496.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.7%, where Monthly Performance is 2.23%, Quarterly performance is 25.84%, 6 Months performance is 29.03% and yearly performance percentage is 46.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.10% and Monthly Volatility of 3.42%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STAY to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.5%. For the next 5 years, Extended Stay America, Inc. is expecting Growth of -17.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Extended Stay America, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Extended Stay America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.22%, where Monthly Performance is -20%, Quarterly performance is -27.96%, 6 Months performance is -25.57% and yearly performance percentage is -45.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.