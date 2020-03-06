Revenue Estimates Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A.(NYSE:SUPV): KLA-Tencor Corporation(NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grupo Supervielle S.A. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grupo Supervielle S.A. as 129.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 129.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 129.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUPV to be 64.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expecting Growth of 30.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grupo Supervielle S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grupo Supervielle S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.87%, where Monthly Performance is -10.49%, Quarterly performance is -0.73%, 6 Months performance is 0.37% and yearly performance percentage is -63.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.32% and Monthly Volatility of 6.14%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KLA-Tencor Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.27/share and a High Estimate of $2.68/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KLAC to be 36.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.51%. For the next 5 years, KLA-Tencor Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KLA-Tencor Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KLA-Tencor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.88%, where Monthly Performance is -12.37%, Quarterly performance is 0.2%, 6 Months performance is 4.01% and yearly performance percentage is 36.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.89% and Monthly Volatility of 3.71%.