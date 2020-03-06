Revenue Estimates Analysis of ADOMANI, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADOM): TrovaGene, Inc.(NASDAQ:TROV)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ADOMANI, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TrovaGene, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 591.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -122.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -188.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -168.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TrovaGene, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.07%, where Monthly Performance is -19.1%, Quarterly performance is 3.6%, 6 Months performance is -25.39% and yearly performance percentage is -54.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.11% and Monthly Volatility of 10.90%.