Revenue Estimates Analysis of Acco Brands Corporation(NYSE:ACCO): Canadian Pacific Railway Limited(NYSE:CP)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACCO to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.78%. For the next 5 years, Acco Brands Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acco Brands Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 526.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acco Brands Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.74%, where Monthly Performance is -7.88%, Quarterly performance is -8.61%, 6 Months performance is -12.19% and yearly performance percentage is -10.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.17% and Monthly Volatility of 4.52%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CP to be 32.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.35%. For the next 5 years, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expecting Growth of 9.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 408.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.96%, where Monthly Performance is -7.17%, Quarterly performance is 7.17%, 6 Months performance is 5.05% and yearly performance percentage is 22.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.39%.