Price Target Analysis of Penumbra, Inc.(NYSE:PEN): Moneygram International, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGI)

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penumbra, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEN to be -8.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, Penumbra, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penumbra, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 316.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 131.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 98.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penumbra, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.77%, where Monthly Performance is -2.8%, Quarterly performance is 2.96%, 6 Months performance is 25.53% and yearly performance percentage is 25.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.

Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Moneygram International, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Moneygram International, Inc. as 300.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Moneygram International, Inc. is 299.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 301.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 333.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGI to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -108.33%. For the next 5 years, Moneygram International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 277.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Moneygram International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Moneygram International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.5%, where Monthly Performance is -6.88%, Quarterly performance is -23.11%, 6 Months performance is -52.12% and yearly performance percentage is -13.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.99% and Monthly Volatility of 11.13%.