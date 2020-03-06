Price Target Analysis of OneMain Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:OMF): Cambrex Corporation(NYSE:CBM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OneMain Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.47/share and a High Estimate of $2.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. as 839.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. is 826 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 853 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 720 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMF to be 27%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.79%. For the next 5 years, OneMain Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OneMain Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 797.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OneMain Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.79%, where Monthly Performance is -3.3%, Quarterly performance is -6.29%, 6 Months performance is 10.05% and yearly performance percentage is 27.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.47% and Monthly Volatility of 4.05%.

