Price Target Analysis of Commercial Metals Company(NYSE:CMC): Dolby Laboratories(NYSE:DLB)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMC to be 69%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.97%. For the next 5 years, Commercial Metals Company is expecting Growth of -19.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Commercial Metals Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Commercial Metals Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.38%, where Monthly Performance is -13.56%, Quarterly performance is -15.34%, 6 Months performance is 16.09% and yearly performance percentage is 9.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.55% and Monthly Volatility of 3.61%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DLB to be -5.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68.42%. For the next 5 years, Dolby Laboratories is expecting Growth of 15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dolby Laboratories, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 406.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dolby Laboratories currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.81%, where Monthly Performance is -4.65%, Quarterly performance is 1.26%, 6 Months performance is 11.05% and yearly performance percentage is 5.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.83% and Monthly Volatility of 2.02%.