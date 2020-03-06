Price Target Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.(NYSE:CMG): Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation(NYSE:VAC)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMG to be 11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.34%. For the next 5 years, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 31.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 434.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.71%, where Monthly Performance is -17.77%, Quarterly performance is -10.72%, 6 Months performance is -13.21% and yearly performance percentage is 18.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.83% and Monthly Volatility of 3.68%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VAC to be 29.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 24.62%. For the next 5 years, Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 311.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.1%, where Monthly Performance is -29.01%, Quarterly performance is -24.96%, 6 Months performance is -7.31% and yearly performance percentage is -8.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.86% and Monthly Volatility of 5.55%.