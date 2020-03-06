Investors Catching Stocks Total S.A.(NYSE:TOT): Euronav NV(NYSE:EURN)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TOT to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.33%. For the next 5 years, Total S.A. is expecting Growth of 6.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Total S.A., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Total S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.85%, where Monthly Performance is -10.98%, Quarterly performance is -15.99%, 6 Months performance is -12.78% and yearly performance percentage is -24.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EURN to be 1144.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 233.33%. For the next 5 years, Euronav NV is expecting Growth of -18.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 241.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronav NV, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronav NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.06%, where Monthly Performance is -16.1%, Quarterly performance is -20.08%, 6 Months performance is 7.38% and yearly performance percentage is 5.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.92% and Monthly Volatility of 3.54%.