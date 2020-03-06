Investors Catching Stocks NVIDIA Corporation(NASDAQ:NVDA): Sogou Inc.(NYSE:SOGO)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVDA to be 93.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50.81%. For the next 5 years, NVIDIA Corporation is expecting Growth of 18.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 34.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NVIDIA Corporation, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 60.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NVIDIA Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.19%, where Monthly Performance is 10.59%, Quarterly performance is 31.6%, 6 Months performance is 61.94% and yearly performance percentage is 79.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.41% and Monthly Volatility of 4.87%.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sogou Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sogou Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.76%, where Monthly Performance is -9.84%, Quarterly performance is -20.24%, 6 Months performance is -8.8% and yearly performance percentage is -41.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.38% and Monthly Volatility of 4.27%.