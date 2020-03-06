Earnings Analysis of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc(NYSE:HTZ): Gamestop Corporation(NYSE:GME)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.6/share and a High Estimate of $-0.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTZ to be 42.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.03%. For the next 5 years, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc is expecting Growth of 19.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -25.7%, where Monthly Performance is -41.22%, Quarterly performance is -35.72%, 6 Months performance is -18.11% and yearly performance percentage is -34.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.01% and Monthly Volatility of 7.06%.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) will report its next earnings on Mar 31 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -545.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gamestop Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gamestop Corporation as 2.24 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gamestop Corporation is 2.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.19 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gamestop Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -35.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gamestop Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.12%, where Monthly Performance is -2.7%, Quarterly performance is -35.29%, 6 Months performance is -0.5% and yearly performance percentage is -65.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.59% and Monthly Volatility of 8.12%.