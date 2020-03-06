Earnings Analysis of Comstock Mining, Inc.(NYSE:LODE): Rockwell Automation, Inc.(NYSE:ROK)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 282.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -69.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -39.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Comstock Mining, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.85%, where Monthly Performance is -26.41%, Quarterly performance is 46.2%, 6 Months performance is -2.75% and yearly performance percentage is -32.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.53% and Monthly Volatility of 13.43%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROK to be -0.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.42%. For the next 5 years, Rockwell Automation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rockwell Automation, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 819.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 102.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rockwell Automation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.5%, where Monthly Performance is -9.38%, Quarterly performance is -5.48%, 6 Months performance is 22.41% and yearly performance percentage is 3.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.76% and Monthly Volatility of 2.83%.