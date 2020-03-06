Comprehensive Stock Analysis of American Airlines Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:AAL): Southern Company (The)(NYSE:SO)

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Airlines Group, Inc. as 10.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Airlines Group, Inc. is 10.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAL to be -15.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.54%. For the next 5 years, American Airlines Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Airlines Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Airlines Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.14%, where Monthly Performance is -43.58%, Quarterly performance is -41.22%, 6 Months performance is -40.59% and yearly performance percentage is -51.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.23% and Monthly Volatility of 5.71%.

Southern Company (The) (SO) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southern Company (The) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southern Company (The) as 5.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southern Company (The) is 5.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.72 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SO to be 12.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.25%. For the next 5 years, Southern Company (The) is expecting Growth of 3.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Southern Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southern Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.46%, where Monthly Performance is -2.83%, Quarterly performance is 8.34%, 6 Months performance is 12.41% and yearly performance percentage is 34.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.66% and Monthly Volatility of 2.47%.