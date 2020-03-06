Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Ambev S.A.(NYSE:ABEV): BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:BJ)

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ambev S.A. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ambev S.A. as 3.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ambev S.A. is 2.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.36 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ambev S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 24.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ambev S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.85%, where Monthly Performance is -19.07%, Quarterly performance is -19.94%, 6 Months performance is -25.88% and yearly performance percentage is -19.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.51% and Monthly Volatility of 3.03%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. as 3.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is 3.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.42 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BJ to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -135.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.58%, where Monthly Performance is 8.24%, Quarterly performance is -3.77%, 6 Months performance is -12.72% and yearly performance percentage is -10.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.45% and Monthly Volatility of 3.74%.