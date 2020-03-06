Analysts showing optimistic trends for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated(NASDAQ:HBAN): Everbridge, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVBG)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HBAN to be -6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.06%. For the next 5 years, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expecting Growth of 4.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.62%, where Monthly Performance is -15.07%, Quarterly performance is -19.59%, 6 Months performance is -9.73% and yearly performance percentage is -16.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.07% and Monthly Volatility of 3.15%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVBG to be -140%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -214.29%. For the next 5 years, Everbridge, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -228.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Everbridge, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 475.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -31.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Everbridge, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.22%, where Monthly Performance is 13.75%, Quarterly performance is 25.11%, 6 Months performance is 28.79% and yearly performance percentage is 54.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.17% and Monthly Volatility of 4.73%.