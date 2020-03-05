What do Analysts Say about Boston Properties, Inc.(NYSE:BXP): IAC/InterActiveCorp(NASDAQ:IAC)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BXP to be 5.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.74%. For the next 5 years, Boston Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boston Properties, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 692.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boston Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2%, where Monthly Performance is -3.53%, Quarterly performance is 0.91%, 6 Months performance is 7.24% and yearly performance percentage is 3.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.49% and Monthly Volatility of 2.28%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IAC to be -51.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.2%. For the next 5 years, IAC/InterActiveCorp is expecting Growth of 93.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IAC/InterActiveCorp, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 967.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.02%, where Monthly Performance is -16.56%, Quarterly performance is -4.99%, 6 Months performance is -18.57% and yearly performance percentage is -2.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.48%.