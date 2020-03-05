what are Analysts report about Vistra Energy Corp.(NYSE:VST): Quanta Services, Inc.(NYSE:PWR)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VST to be -126.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -91.43%. For the next 5 years, Vistra Energy Corp. is expecting Growth of -14.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vistra Energy Corp., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vistra Energy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.91%, where Monthly Performance is -6.73%, Quarterly performance is -20.45%, 6 Months performance is -16.04% and yearly performance percentage is -17.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.43%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PWR to be -43.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 219.35%. For the next 5 years, Quanta Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quanta Services, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quanta Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.52%, where Monthly Performance is 1.95%, Quarterly performance is -2.71%, 6 Months performance is 22.35% and yearly performance percentage is 12.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.07% and Monthly Volatility of 3.16%.