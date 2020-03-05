Revenue Estimates Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp.(NYSE:SNV): TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNV to be -18.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16%. For the next 5 years, Synovus Financial Corp. is expecting Growth of 8.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synovus Financial Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synovus Financial Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.09%, where Monthly Performance is -19.18%, Quarterly performance is -25.57%, 6 Months performance is -17.82% and yearly performance percentage is -28.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.34% and Monthly Volatility of 3.19%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLD to be 19.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.38%. For the next 5 years, TopBuild Corp. is expecting Growth of 16.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TopBuild Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 318.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TopBuild Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.95%, where Monthly Performance is 2.4%, Quarterly performance is 7.94%, 6 Months performance is 29.41% and yearly performance percentage is 88.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.98% and Monthly Volatility of 4.28%.