Revenue Estimates Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.(NASDAQ:SBRA): Pfizer, Inc.(NYSE:PFE)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBRA to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.35%. For the next 5 years, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.9%, where Monthly Performance is -5.15%, Quarterly performance is -5.58%, 6 Months performance is -8.09% and yearly performance percentage is 15.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.17%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PFE to be -17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.75%. For the next 5 years, Pfizer, Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pfizer, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 24.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pfizer, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.84%, where Monthly Performance is -2.96%, Quarterly performance is -4.94%, 6 Months performance is 0.78% and yearly performance percentage is -15.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.71% and Monthly Volatility of 2.39%.