Revenue Estimates Analysis of Kornit Digital Ltd.(NASDAQ:KRNT): Sanofi(NYSE:SNY)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRNT to be 133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75%. For the next 5 years, Kornit Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 38.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kornit Digital Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 261.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 168.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kornit Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.27%, where Monthly Performance is -5.4%, Quarterly performance is 20.01%, 6 Months performance is 42.36% and yearly performance percentage is 91.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.88% and Monthly Volatility of 4.08%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNY to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.41%. For the next 5 years, Sanofi is expecting Growth of 9.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sanofi, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sanofi currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.2%, where Monthly Performance is 4.46%, Quarterly performance is 10.3%, 6 Months performance is 13.83% and yearly performance percentage is 17.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 1.67%.