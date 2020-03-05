Revenue Estimates Analysis of Diana Containerships Inc.(NASDAQ:DCIX): Cameco Corporation(NYSE:CCJ)

Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-128.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-4877.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $4748.79/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 97.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diana Containerships Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diana Containerships Inc. as 7.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diana Containerships Inc. is 7.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.45 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 18.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 176.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -25%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diana Containerships Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.95%, where Monthly Performance is -26.52%, Quarterly performance is -29.06%, 6 Months performance is -34.69% and yearly performance percentage is -27.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.57% and Monthly Volatility of 9.38%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) will report its next earnings on Feb 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cameco Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cameco Corporation as 252.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cameco Corporation is 217.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 277.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 309.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCJ to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 166.67%. For the next 5 years, Cameco Corporation is expecting Growth of 750% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -87.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cameco Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 62.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 395.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cameco Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.11%, where Monthly Performance is 4.82%, Quarterly performance is -4.71%, 6 Months performance is -0.23% and yearly performance percentage is -25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.10% and Monthly Volatility of 3.83%.