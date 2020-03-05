Revenue Estimates Analysis of Agile Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AGRX): Oragenics Inc.(NYSE:OGEN)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGRX to be 38.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.5%. For the next 5 years, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 119.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agile Therapeutics, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 292.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -59.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -25.6%, where Monthly Performance is -37.1%, Quarterly performance is 10.38%, 6 Months performance is 112.73% and yearly performance percentage is 110.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.29% and Monthly Volatility of 13.85%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OGEN to be -11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.18%. For the next 5 years, Oragenics Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 55.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oragenics Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -56.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -84.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oragenics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 34.4%, where Monthly Performance is 61.25%, Quarterly performance is 16.35%, 6 Months performance is 79.35% and yearly performance percentage is -20.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.87% and Monthly Volatility of 15.53%.