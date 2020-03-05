Price Target Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company(NYSE:AEL): Easterly Government Properties, Inc.(NYSE:DEA)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEL to be 25.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.6%. For the next 5 years, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expecting Growth of 2.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 514.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.34%, where Monthly Performance is -4.29%, Quarterly performance is -12.19%, 6 Months performance is 22.66% and yearly performance percentage is -18.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.17% and Monthly Volatility of 4.39%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DEA to be -3.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.33%. For the next 5 years, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Easterly Government Properties, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 624.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 253.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 119.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.14%, where Monthly Performance is 5%, Quarterly performance is 11.04%, 6 Months performance is 22.56% and yearly performance percentage is 41.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.26% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.