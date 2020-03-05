Investors Catching Stocks Whiting Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:WLL): Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WLL to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is expecting Growth of -47.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Whiting Petroleum Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whiting Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -29.65%, where Monthly Performance is -64.03%, Quarterly performance is -65.13%, 6 Months performance is -74.64% and yearly performance percentage is -93.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -78.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.90% and Monthly Volatility of 18.72%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMD to be 200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 162.5%. For the next 5 years, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 73.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 59.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 173.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.52%, where Monthly Performance is 4.35%, Quarterly performance is 29.38%, 6 Months performance is 62.17% and yearly performance percentage is 113.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.45%.