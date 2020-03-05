Investors Catching Stocks AbbVie Inc.(NYSE:ABBV): China Pharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CPHI)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABBV to be 5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.62%. For the next 5 years, AbbVie Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AbbVie Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -95.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AbbVie Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.78%, where Monthly Performance is 11.48%, Quarterly performance is 5.42%, 6 Months performance is 40.29% and yearly performance percentage is 16.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.39% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -32.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 45.03%, where Monthly Performance is -11.88%, Quarterly performance is 239.21%, 6 Months performance is 206.62% and yearly performance percentage is 130.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 242.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 34.64% and Monthly Volatility of 26.16%.