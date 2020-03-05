Earnings Analysis of Tronox Limited(NYSE:TROX): Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:IOVA)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TROX to be 161.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.08%. For the next 5 years, Tronox Limited is expecting Growth of 78.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 100% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tronox Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tronox Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.42%, where Monthly Performance is -10.01%, Quarterly performance is -33.22%, 6 Months performance is 7.91% and yearly performance percentage is -33.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.72% and Monthly Volatility of 7.10%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IOVA to be -76.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.47%. For the next 5 years, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -6.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -53.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.14%, where Monthly Performance is 61.45%, Quarterly performance is 60.59%, 6 Months performance is 79.53% and yearly performance percentage is 229.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.23% and Monthly Volatility of 7.14%.