Earnings Analysis of CVS Health Corporation(NYSE:CVS): Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd(NYSE:OR)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.59%. For the next 5 years, CVS Health Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CVS Health Corporation, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CVS Health Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.41%, where Monthly Performance is -1.33%, Quarterly performance is -12.59%, 6 Months performance is 8.82% and yearly performance percentage is 20.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.98% and Monthly Volatility of 3.17%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OR to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expecting Growth of -12.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.17%, where Monthly Performance is -9.15%, Quarterly performance is -0.46%, 6 Months performance is -32.61% and yearly performance percentage is -20.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.75% and Monthly Volatility of 4.72%.