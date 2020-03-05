Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Baker Hughes, a GE company(NYSE:BHGE): ANGI Homeservices Inc.(NASDAQ:ANGI)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Baker Hughes, a GE company, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ANGI Homeservices Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. as 362.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is 358.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 369.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 303.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANGI to be -200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, ANGI Homeservices Inc. is expecting Growth of 139.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ANGI Homeservices Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 102.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ANGI Homeservices Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.61%, where Monthly Performance is -15.65%, Quarterly performance is -11.08%, 6 Months performance is -11.76% and yearly performance percentage is -57.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.06% and Monthly Volatility of 5.26%.