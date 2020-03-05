Comprehensive Stock Analysis of ASML Holding N.V.(NASDAQ:ASML): Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.(NYSE:WDR)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASML to be 28.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 57.48%. For the next 5 years, ASML Holding N.V. is expecting Growth of 27.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ASML Holding N.V., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 760.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ASML Holding N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.34%, where Monthly Performance is 4.67%, Quarterly performance is 13.56%, 6 Months performance is 37.08% and yearly performance percentage is 63.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.36%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WDR to be -2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -7.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 956.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.64%, where Monthly Performance is -11.12%, Quarterly performance is -10.84%, 6 Months performance is -9.84% and yearly performance percentage is -21.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.89% and Monthly Volatility of 3.16%.