Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Ambac Financial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMBC): Hasbro, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAS)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -315.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.54/share and a High Estimate of $-0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. as 68.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. is 58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 79.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 100.37 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 275.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ambac Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.06%, where Monthly Performance is -10.22%, Quarterly performance is -5.84%, 6 Months performance is 6.15% and yearly performance percentage is -3.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.67% and Monthly Volatility of 2.72%.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hasbro, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. as 1.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. is 968.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.27 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 661.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAS to be 147.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.82%. For the next 5 years, Hasbro, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hasbro, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hasbro, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.64%, where Monthly Performance is -23.5%, Quarterly performance is -22.53%, 6 Months performance is -28.83% and yearly performance percentage is -12.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.40% and Monthly Volatility of 3.61%.