Analysts showing optimistic trends for CNO Financial Group, Inc.(NYSE:CNO): BioTelemetry, Inc.(NASDAQ:BEAT)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CNO Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. as 960.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CNO Financial Group, Inc. is 953.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 967 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 951.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNO to be 12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.17%. For the next 5 years, CNO Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CNO Financial Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CNO Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.05%, where Monthly Performance is -7.57%, Quarterly performance is -7.16%, 6 Months performance is 15.92% and yearly performance percentage is -3.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.75% and Monthly Volatility of 3.35%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BEAT to be 4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.66%. For the next 5 years, BioTelemetry, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BioTelemetry, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 260.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BioTelemetry, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.53%, where Monthly Performance is -10.18%, Quarterly performance is -3.83%, 6 Months performance is 13.62% and yearly performance percentage is -35.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.66%.