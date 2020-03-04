What do Analysts Say about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:WWE): Kimco Realty Corporation(NYSE:KIM)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WWE to be 363.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 127.27%. For the next 5 years, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 83.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.4%, where Monthly Performance is -7.53%, Quarterly performance is -27.12%, 6 Months performance is -36.72% and yearly performance percentage is -46.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.99% and Monthly Volatility of 5.64%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KIM to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.78%. For the next 5 years, Kimco Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 4.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kimco Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kimco Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.41%, where Monthly Performance is -6.77%, Quarterly performance is -17.85%, 6 Months performance is -3.37% and yearly performance percentage is 3.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.