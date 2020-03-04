What do Analysts Say about Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:GDI): Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.(NYSE:HLT)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) will report its next earnings on Feb 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. as 525.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is 510.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 542.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 620.3 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 7.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.07%, where Monthly Performance is -9.17%, Quarterly performance is -3.39%, 6 Months performance is 17.07% and yearly performance percentage is 22.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.11%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HLT to be 7.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.55%. For the next 5 years, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -568.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.61%, where Monthly Performance is -13.42%, Quarterly performance is -11.11%, 6 Months performance is 1.04% and yearly performance percentage is 11.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.07%.