Revenue Estimates Analysis of Yandex N.V.(NASDAQ:YNDX): Senseonics Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SENS)

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) will report its next earnings on Feb 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $16.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $24.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-8.79/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Yandex N.V. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $27.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $22.91/share and a High Estimate of $33.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Yandex N.V. as 52.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Yandex N.V. is 47.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 575.98 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Yandex N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 68.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yandex N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.52%, where Monthly Performance is -11.07%, Quarterly performance is -5.05%, 6 Months performance is 7.41% and yearly performance percentage is 13.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.37% and Monthly Volatility of 2.98%.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) will report its next earnings on Mar 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. as 8.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is 7.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SENS to be -325%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.06%. For the next 5 years, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -8.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Senseonics Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -62.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -224.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -71.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.88%, where Monthly Performance is 78.51%, Quarterly performance is 40.38%, 6 Months performance is 43.14% and yearly performance percentage is -52.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 59.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.34% and Monthly Volatility of 12.94%.