Revenue Estimates Analysis of Trinity Industries, Inc.(NYSE:TRN): NIC Inc.(NASDAQ:EGOV)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRN to be -37.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.9%. For the next 5 years, Trinity Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trinity Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trinity Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.57%, where Monthly Performance is 2.21%, Quarterly performance is -1.24%, 6 Months performance is 18.95% and yearly performance percentage is -10.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.88% and Monthly Volatility of 3.63%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EGOV to be -5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, NIC Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NIC Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 317.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NIC Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.19%, where Monthly Performance is -8.19%, Quarterly performance is -20.16%, 6 Months performance is -12.99% and yearly performance percentage is 7.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.58%.