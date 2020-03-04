Revenue Estimates Analysis of ConforMIS, Inc.(NASDAQ:CFMS): Limelight Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLNW)

ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ConforMIS, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ConforMIS, Inc. as 20.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ConforMIS, Inc. is 19.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFMS to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, ConforMIS, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ConforMIS, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 617.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -115.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ConforMIS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.51%, where Monthly Performance is -17.12%, Quarterly performance is -55.64%, 6 Months performance is -61.44% and yearly performance percentage is -34.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.61% and Monthly Volatility of 10.81%.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Limelight Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Limelight Networks, Inc. as 54.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Limelight Networks, Inc. is 53.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 55.02 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 43.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LLNW to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Limelight Networks, Inc. is expecting Growth of 152.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 300% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Limelight Networks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Limelight Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.19%, where Monthly Performance is -3.41%, Quarterly performance is 12.88%, 6 Months performance is 98.35% and yearly performance percentage is 66.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.22% and Monthly Volatility of 4.90%.