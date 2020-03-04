Price Target Analysis of SuperCom, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SPCB): GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GNMK)

SuperCom, Ltd. (SPCB) will report its next earnings on Dec 18. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SuperCom, Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SuperCom, Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 37.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SuperCom, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.42%, where Monthly Performance is -4.92%, Quarterly performance is -19.44%, 6 Months performance is -40.21% and yearly performance percentage is -65.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.75% and Monthly Volatility of 6.56%.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. as 27.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is 25.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNMK to be 19.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30.43%. For the next 5 years, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 66.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 31.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 20.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 361.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -53.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -239.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -68.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.5%, where Monthly Performance is -20.5%, Quarterly performance is -23.21%, 6 Months performance is -28.46% and yearly performance percentage is -43.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.75% and Monthly Volatility of 10.16%.