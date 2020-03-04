Price Target Analysis of Lam Research Corporation(NASDAQ:LRCX): AAC Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AAC)

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $4.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lam Research Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.15/share and a High Estimate of $4.77/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LRCX to be 23.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.78%. For the next 5 years, Lam Research Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lam Research Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lam Research Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.26%, where Monthly Performance is -2.26%, Quarterly performance is 9.23%, 6 Months performance is 38.45% and yearly performance percentage is 63.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.56% and Monthly Volatility of 3.43%.