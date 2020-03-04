Price Target Analysis of Cree, Inc.(NASDAQ:CREE): Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)(NYSE:ELP)

Cree, Inc. (CREE) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cree, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.23/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CREE to be -160%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -209.09%. For the next 5 years, Cree, Inc. is expecting Growth of 160.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -148.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cree, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 244.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cree, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.83%, where Monthly Performance is -3.08%, Quarterly performance is 1.92%, 6 Months performance is 4.96% and yearly performance percentage is -17.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.95% and Monthly Volatility of 4.70%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) will report its next earnings on Mar 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 194.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 711.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.55%, where Monthly Performance is -5.85%, Quarterly performance is 14.17%, 6 Months performance is 30.64% and yearly performance percentage is 79.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.