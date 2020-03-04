Earnings Analysis of Pegasystems Inc.(NASDAQ:PEGA): Community Health Systems, Inc.(NYSE:CYH)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEGA to be 141.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30%. For the next 5 years, Pegasystems Inc. is expecting Growth of 209.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 138.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pegasystems Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 325.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 161.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pegasystems Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.52%, where Monthly Performance is 4.45%, Quarterly performance is 16.01%, 6 Months performance is 28.37% and yearly performance percentage is 38.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.02% and Monthly Volatility of 3.51%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.86/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 187%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.57/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. as 3.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. is 3.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYH to be 34%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 29.79%. For the next 5 years, Community Health Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 35.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Community Health Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Community Health Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.84%, where Monthly Performance is 16.32%, Quarterly performance is 55.94%, 6 Months performance is 100.4% and yearly performance percentage is -0.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 72.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.10% and Monthly Volatility of 8.71%.