Earnings Analysis of Owens Corning Inc(NYSE:OC): Clean Harbors, Inc.(NYSE:CLH)

Owens Corning Inc (OC) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Owens Corning Inc and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OC to be 9.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.63%. For the next 5 years, Owens Corning Inc is expecting Growth of 13.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Owens Corning Inc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Owens Corning Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.43%, where Monthly Performance is -6.36%, Quarterly performance is -15.54%, 6 Months performance is -1.26% and yearly performance percentage is 12.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.21%.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clean Harbors, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. as 808.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clean Harbors, Inc. is 794.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 823 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 780.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLH to be 44.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.64%. For the next 5 years, Clean Harbors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clean Harbors, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 338.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clean Harbors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.12%, where Monthly Performance is -16.01%, Quarterly performance is -16.44%, 6 Months performance is -6.1% and yearly performance percentage is 2.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.60% and Monthly Volatility of 2.98%.