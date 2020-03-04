Analysts showing optimistic trends for Tech Data Corporation(NASDAQ:TECD): Invacare Corporation(NYSE:IVC)

Tech Data Corporation (TECD) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tech Data Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.69/share and a High Estimate of $4.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tech Data Corporation as 10.35 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tech Data Corporation is 10.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TECD to be 6.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.69%. For the next 5 years, Tech Data Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tech Data Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 665.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tech Data Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1%, where Monthly Performance is -0.99%, Quarterly performance is -1.64%, 6 Months performance is 53.69% and yearly performance percentage is 39.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.89% and Monthly Volatility of 0.53%.

