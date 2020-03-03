What do Analysts Say about Tilray, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLRY): MCBC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MCFT)

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tilray, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tilray, Inc. as 62.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tilray, Inc. is 50.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.96 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 23.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLRY to be -17.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.7%. For the next 5 years, Tilray, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -140.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tilray, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tilray, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.22%, where Monthly Performance is -20.14%, Quarterly performance is -24.16%, 6 Months performance is -42.6% and yearly performance percentage is -80.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.94% and Monthly Volatility of 8.12%.

MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MCBC Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCFT to be -19.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.12%. For the next 5 years, MCBC Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MCBC Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 184.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MCBC Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.41%, where Monthly Performance is -10.26%, Quarterly performance is -5.21%, 6 Months performance is 4.44% and yearly performance percentage is -34.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.14% and Monthly Volatility of 4.70%.