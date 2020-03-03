What do Analysts Say about LSC Communications, Inc.(NYSE:LKSD): SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:SEAS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LSC Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.28/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LSC Communications, Inc. as 809.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LSC Communications, Inc. is 807 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 812 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 939 Million.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1650%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.48/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. as 225.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is 217.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 230.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 220.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEAS to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.31%. For the next 5 years, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.9%, where Monthly Performance is -23.36%, Quarterly performance is -9.87%, 6 Months performance is -7.67% and yearly performance percentage is -1.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.55% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.