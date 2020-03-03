What are analysts Suggestions on Qiagen N.V.(NASDAQ:QGEN): Hovnanian Enterprises Inc(NYSE:HOV)

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qiagen N.V. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Qiagen N.V. as 352.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Qiagen N.V. is 351 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 357.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 350.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QGEN to be 7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.12%. For the next 5 years, Qiagen N.V. is expecting Growth of 7.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qiagen N.V., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qiagen N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.61%, where Monthly Performance is 6.2%, Quarterly performance is -15.37%, 6 Months performance is 4.39% and yearly performance percentage is -7.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.95% and Monthly Volatility of 2.67%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-4.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -107.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc as 446 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is 446 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 446 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 380.59 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 179.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.89%, where Monthly Performance is -17.86%, Quarterly performance is 12.79%, 6 Months performance is 223.82% and yearly performance percentage is 51.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.34% and Monthly Volatility of 8.83%.