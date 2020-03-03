what are Analysts report about Plug Power, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLUG): Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARCI)

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Plug Power, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Plug Power, Inc. as 92.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Plug Power, Inc. is 85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 97.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 62.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLUG to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.67%. For the next 5 years, Plug Power, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Plug Power, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -20.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -21.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Plug Power, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.15%, where Monthly Performance is 9.27%, Quarterly performance is 9%, 6 Months performance is 100.92% and yearly performance percentage is 142.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.44% and Monthly Volatility of 8.92%.