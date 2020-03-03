what are Analysts report about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated(NASDAQ:LGND): Teladoc Health, Inc.(NYSE:TDOC)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as 23.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 20 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 27.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 43.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LGND to be -47.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.29%. For the next 5 years, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expecting Growth of 39.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 349.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 37.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 67.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 45.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.71%, where Monthly Performance is 14.45%, Quarterly performance is -8.93%, 6 Months performance is 12.2% and yearly performance percentage is -18.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.37%.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teladoc Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. as 168.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teladoc Health, Inc. is 159.25 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 173.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 128.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDOC to be 18.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.83%. For the next 5 years, Teladoc Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teladoc Health, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teladoc Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.95%, where Monthly Performance is 18.84%, Quarterly performance is 44.96%, 6 Months performance is 116.5% and yearly performance percentage is 84.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 48.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.37% and Monthly Volatility of 6.02%.