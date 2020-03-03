Revenue Estimates Analysis of Under Armour, Inc.(NYSE:UA): Remark Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARK)

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Under Armour, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. as 1.04 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. is 1.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.19 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Under Armour, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Under Armour, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.67%, where Monthly Performance is -32.67%, Quarterly performance is -28.59%, 6 Months performance is -26.36% and yearly performance percentage is -38.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.61% and Monthly Volatility of 3.71%.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) will report its next earnings on Mar 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Remark Holdings, Inc. as 730 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Remark Holdings, Inc. is 730 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 730 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MARK to be 71%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 56.52%. For the next 5 years, Remark Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 61.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Remark Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 447.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 135.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -174.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Remark Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.63%, where Monthly Performance is -1.66%, Quarterly performance is -10.92%, 6 Months performance is -30.98% and yearly performance percentage is -72.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 41.12% and Monthly Volatility of 17.17%.