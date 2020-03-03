Revenue Estimates Analysis: Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOG): Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd.(NYSE:NAK)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOOG to be 2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5%. For the next 5 years, Alphabet Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alphabet Inc., where 11 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alphabet Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.28%, where Monthly Performance is -4.58%, Quarterly performance is 5.8%, 6 Months performance is 16.45% and yearly performance percentage is 21.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.37%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.91%, where Monthly Performance is 32.5%, Quarterly performance is 10.82%, 6 Months performance is -10.31% and yearly performance percentage is -35.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.83% and Monthly Volatility of 10.26%.