Price Target Analysis of Tellurian Inc.(NASDAQ:TELL): Ares Management L.P.(NYSE:ARES)

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tellurian Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tellurian Inc. as 10.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tellurian Inc. is 5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 25.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TELL to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 47.37%. For the next 5 years, Tellurian Inc. is expecting Growth of 89.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 42.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tellurian Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 10.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -68.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -46.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tellurian Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -72.2%, where Monthly Performance is -76.85%, Quarterly performance is -78.05%, 6 Months performance is -75.38% and yearly performance percentage is -83.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -77.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 47.27% and Monthly Volatility of 15.54%.

Ares Management L.P. (ARES) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ares Management L.P. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ares Management L.P. as 369.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ares Management L.P. is 325.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 410.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 294.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARES to be 31.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25.71%. For the next 5 years, Ares Management L.P. is expecting Growth of 18.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ares Management L.P., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 505.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ares Management L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.41%, where Monthly Performance is -0.14%, Quarterly performance is 10.44%, 6 Months performance is 24.79% and yearly performance percentage is 55.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.23% and Monthly Volatility of 3.58%.